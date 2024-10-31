Ambassador ENDO celebrates engineering excellence at the 50th PICE National Convention

Ambassador ENDO Kazuya joined the 50th National Convention and Technical Conference of the Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers (PICE) on 30 October 2024 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City, alongside Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Manuel Bonoan.



The three-day hybrid event, led by PICE National President and DPWH Senior Undersecretary Emil Sadain, spotlighted engineering advancements and featured an expo that pulled in industry leaders and experts.



Representatives from Japanese organizations, including the Public Works Research Institute (PWRI) and Japan Railway Construction, Transport and Technology Agency (JRTT), also participated, contributing to international cooperation and sharing insights during the Plenary Session.



In his address, Ambassador ENDO underscored Japan's enduring commitment to the Philippines in the field of infrastructure.



“Japan has always recognized the vital role of infrastructure development in fostering economic growth and enhancing living standards, and has long forged a partnership with the Philippines for high-quality infrastructure,” he said.



He expressed optimism that the discussions would open up new opportunities for collaboration, driving resilient and sustainable progress for both countries.



Emphasizing Japan’s advanced technology and innovation, Ambassador ENDO affirmed that Japan stands ready to support the Philippines’ "Build Better More" program, reinforcing a shared vision of strategic, high-impact infrastructure growth.