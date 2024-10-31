Air Asia cancels 8 flights to Taipei

AirAsia Philippines reported yesterday that eight international flights from Manila to Taipei-Manila (Z2 128/129, Z2 124/125, and Z2 128/129) and Manila-Kaohsiung-Manila (Z2 132/133) have been canceled due to typhoon “Leon” (“Kong-Rey”).

“These proactive measures ensure the safety and well-being of our flight crew and guests, while we work diligently to bring them to their destinations as soon as it is safe to do so,” Communications and Public Affairs head and first officer Steve Dailisan stated.

First officer Dailisan added that affected passengers may avail of the following service recovery options: free change flights to any new travel date of choice within 30 days; obtain a full refund in the amount equivalent to your booking, which will be refunded to the original form of payment.

Meanwhile, Cebgo had also canceled its two domestic flights from Manila-San Jose to Manila owing to typhoon “Leon.”