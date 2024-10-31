AFP troops, assets ready for HADR deployment amid Leon onslaught

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said it has sufficient troops and assets ready to be deployed for humanitarian assistance and disaster response (HADR) operations amid the onslaught of Super Typhoon Leon (international name Kong-rey), which drenched most of Northern Luzon.

In a television briefing on Thursday, AFP spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla said the military has activated its 3,312 land assets, 120 sea assets, and 40 air assets, all prepared for deployment to various typhoon-ravaged areas.

Padilla also noted the AFP’s foreign counterparts have extended support to the country’s HADR operations, including the deployment of Singapore’s C130 aircraft, Malaysia’s EC725 helicopter, Brunei’s C295, as well as H225M and Mi-17B5 aircraft from Indonesia.

“We also have ongoing exercises that are happening in the country. The forces that are there for the exercises are also helping us in our HADR operations,” she added.

Padilla said the AFP’s training exercises with its like-minded allies are not only limited to defense initiatives but also promote enhanced HADR missions.

“We have seen it now coming to fruition of our efforts with like-minded nations,” she said.

Meanwhile, Padilla said the military’s relevant assets would be immediately deployed to Batanes province once weather conditions improve.