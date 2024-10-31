A path forward for breast cancer awareness

Breast cancer, once diagnosed, requires a management and treatment plan tailored to each patient’s needs. However, unlike other health conditions, the battle against cancer can be a lengthy and arduous journey, impacting not just the patient, but their loved ones and healthcare providers as well.
For breast cancer survivor Ruth Alido, her fight against the Big C is a communal effort. “They say it takes a village to raise a child. But for me, it also takes an entire village to take care of a sick person, especially those with cancer,” said Alido.
Rays of Resilience
To bring warmth, comfort, and hope to Ruth and others like her, Manila Doctors Hospital (MDH) has launched "Rays of Resilience", an institutionalized cancer support group that offers a safe and compassionate space for cancer patients and their families.
This initiative highlights the importance of shared experiences and collective learning among patients, survivors, and their loved ones.
“This support group is a realization of our dream to create a community where people can share their experiences, lean on each other for emotional support, and find empowerment. We want them to be part of something that brings encouragement, understanding, and enjoyable activities for them and their families,” said Dr. Cherry Fernando, Head of the MDH Cancer Institute.
Box of Hope
In addition to "Rays of Resilience," MDH has also introduced the "Box of Hope," a thoughtful token designed to support cancer patients with care, comfort, and encouragement.
“Each Box of Hope contains items that provide warmth, inspiration, and support throughout their journey. More than just a gift, it serves as a reminder that no one fights alone,” Dr. Fernando emphasized.
Raising Awareness
The launch of MDH’s cancer support group coincides with October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month. With the theme “Knowledge is Power: Cancer Education for All,” the MDH Cancer Institute is dedicated to enhancing understanding of cancer’s causes, treatment options, risk factors, and other vital information.
Statistics reveal that the Philippines has one of the highest breast cancer mortality rates and the lowest mortality-to-incidence ratio in Asia. During a session on Breast Cancer 101 held on 21 October, Medical Oncologist Dr. Kenn Samala reiterated findings from the World Health Organization regarding the alarming prevalence of breast cancer in the Philippines, where it is the most frequently diagnosed cancer, accounting for 17.7% of all new cases.
Dispelling common myths, Dr. Samala clarified that breast cancer is not confined to middle-aged and older women; it can also affect younger women and men. He stressed the importance of early detection and screening to mitigate complications. Dr. Olive Quizon, Chair of Clinical Nutrition Management Services at MDH, shared valuable insights on nutrition during cancer treatment, offering strategies to tackle the dietary challenges faced by patients and highlighting foods that can either promote or prevent cancer.
For Ruth, hope remains a constant companion on her journey. “We just need to keep going, keep fighting, and trust that everything will turn out well.” The path may be fraught with challenges, but each step forward is a victory worth celebrating.