A path forward for breast cancer awareness

Breast cancer, once diagnosed, requires a management and treatment plan tailored to each patient’s needs. However, unlike other health conditions, the battle against cancer can be a lengthy and arduous journey, impacting not just the patient, but their loved ones and healthcare providers as well.

For breast cancer survivor Ruth Alido, her fight against the Big C is a communal effort. “They say it takes a village to raise a child. But for me, it also takes an entire village to take care of a sick person, especially those with cancer,” said Alido.