Ten national roads impassable due to ‘Kristine,’ ‘Leon’

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) reported that as of Thursday night, 10 national roads remain impassable due to Tropical Cyclones “Kristine” and “Leon.”

Of these, three national roads are closed to traffic in the Bicol Region, two in Cagayan Valley, two in Central Luzon, one in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), one in Calabarzon, and one in Central Visayas.

The DPWH stated that the following roads are impassable due to flooding, mudslides, rockfalls, landslides, soil collapses, collapsed roads, and road slips.

Meanwhile, two national bridges—one in Calabarzon and one in the Bicol Region—are impassable due to collapsed structures.

Additionally, six national road sections have limited access: one in CAR, three in Calabarzon, and two in the Bicol Region, due to road slips, washed-out surfacing materials, collapsed roads or pavements, and soil collapses.

“All national roads and bridges in other affected regions are passable to all types of vehicles as of the specified date and time.”