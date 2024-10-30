World dragon boat tilt gets underway

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY — After several months of intense preparations, the ICF Dragon Boat World Championships unfolds on Thursday off the pristine shores of the Puerto Princesa Baywalk with a record-breaking 27 countries and close to 2,000 participants from all over the world.

International Canoe Federation (ICF) president Thomas Konietzko of Germany said they are truly honored to stage the event in Puerto Princesa, which is regarded as one of the cleanest and most beautiful cities in the world.

“Puerto Princesa is one of the cleanest cities in the world so we have unique site for the world championships where we can writer history here together,” Konietzko said during the press launch at the eve of the competition that will serve as a major highlight of the world body’s centennial anniversary in the briefing sponsored by La Coste watches.

“Let us together write history in the next four days where I am sure will take a lot of good memories in this beautiful city of Puerto Princesa.”

Puerto Princesa Mayor Lucilo Bayron thanked the ICF for giving them the opportunity to welcome the world’s best paddlers and let them experience the hospitality and warmth of their people.

“We are thrilled to host the dragon boat world championships here. It is an honor to welcome the world’s best paddling athletes, coaches and supporters to our shores where we hope that the spirit of unity and sportsmanship can thrive,” Bayron said.

“I understand that this competition is record-breaking championships in terms of the number of countries and athletes taking part so we would like to thank the ICF for trusting us with this huge international dragon boat event.”

Hongkong’s Dr. Wai-hung Luk, head of the ICF Dragon Boat Commission, inspected the course Wednesday and noted that “it comes up to the world standard of our races. We can expect some exciting action in the coming days.”