WHY BEING A SOUL BALLADEER SUITS DINDO FERNANDEZ

Watched him perform during his inaugural concert held at the Teatrino in Greenhills, Dindo Fernandez sings with a lot of heart and soul. His repertoire that night, which consisted of popular contest pieces, Broadway anthems, Filipino pop classics and his original compositions, what was striking and remarkable, Fernandez gave every note and line feels, the stories and subtexts of his songs became crystal – truly heartfelt and laced with sincerity.

Fernandez’s range and prowess, was undoubtedly powerful and wide, but what made his performance that evening an unforgettable aural and emotional pleasure, the soul and passion infused to every ditty in the repertoire that highlighted the agony and ecstasy of romance, love that is one of a kind, that brings the aches and pains, even those that are unrequited And yes, the memories that bring smiles and makes eyes misty and teary.

Soulful balladeer X Ultimate performer

Fernandez is one of the special guests in the concert billed as “The Ultimate Performer Vina Morales Live In Concert” slated this 16 November at Winford Hotel with Vergel Sto. Domingo as director and producer.

“The excitement is real,” said the ALIW Awards 2023 best pop male artist. “To collaborate with a great artist and singer like Vina Morales is a dream come true. We all know the fact that many acknowledges that she has become an entertainment icon. Kilig and heaven ang feeling na someone I look up to, the opportunity to perform with her has become a reality.”

“In my book, she is like the female counterpart of Mr. Pure Energy, Gary Valenciano, “Fernandez added. “She has great command on stage. Total performer and I know that the energy she will give to me, and the rest of the guests, will be something else.”

Fernandez’s favorite Morales song is the Rey Valera original. “Pangako Sa Iyo” that is now considered a drama series theme song classic.

“My biggest wish now that we are working together is that we get to perform Chances Are,” said the Lilies et Water France ambassador. “The song was a duet by Peter Cetera and Cher and Vina made a cover recording of it with the concert king Martin Nievera.”

Fernandez is set to perform three numbers in the forthcoming concert.