WHY BEING A SOUL BALLADEER SUITS DINDO FERNANDEZ
Watched him perform during his inaugural concert held at the Teatrino in Greenhills, Dindo Fernandez sings with a lot of heart and soul. His repertoire that night, which consisted of popular contest pieces, Broadway anthems, Filipino pop classics and his original compositions, what was striking and remarkable, Fernandez gave every note and line feels, the stories and subtexts of his songs became crystal – truly heartfelt and laced with sincerity.
Fernandez’s range and prowess, was undoubtedly powerful and wide, but what made his performance that evening an unforgettable aural and emotional pleasure, the soul and passion infused to every ditty in the repertoire that highlighted the agony and ecstasy of romance, love that is one of a kind, that brings the aches and pains, even those that are unrequited And yes, the memories that bring smiles and makes eyes misty and teary.
Soulful balladeer X Ultimate performer
Fernandez is one of the special guests in the concert billed as “The Ultimate Performer Vina Morales Live In Concert” slated this 16 November at Winford Hotel with Vergel Sto. Domingo as director and producer.
“The excitement is real,” said the ALIW Awards 2023 best pop male artist. “To collaborate with a great artist and singer like Vina Morales is a dream come true. We all know the fact that many acknowledges that she has become an entertainment icon. Kilig and heaven ang feeling na someone I look up to, the opportunity to perform with her has become a reality.”
“In my book, she is like the female counterpart of Mr. Pure Energy, Gary Valenciano, “Fernandez added. “She has great command on stage. Total performer and I know that the energy she will give to me, and the rest of the guests, will be something else.”
Fernandez’s favorite Morales song is the Rey Valera original. “Pangako Sa Iyo” that is now considered a drama series theme song classic.
“My biggest wish now that we are working together is that we get to perform Chances Are,” said the Lilies et Water France ambassador. “The song was a duet by Peter Cetera and Cher and Vina made a cover recording of it with the concert king Martin Nievera.”
Fernandez is set to perform three numbers in the forthcoming concert.
Getting to know Dindo Fernandez
Dindo Fernandez is a civil engineer by profession with a construction firm at BGC (Bonifacio Global City). His other businesses include shops and retail stores for perfume located in select and premium malls. He also does photography and videography. Majority of his photographs and videos are in display in his EF Café in Batangas.
His musical exposure started in church, as choir member. This praising the Lord with music led him to discover and appreciate all the more the his God given gifts, his voice as his major instrument and talent in songwriting.
By year’s end, he is set to release a revival of a classic given a more jazzy vibe and a new Filipino composition. Currently available in the digital market are Filipino songs “Akala Ko,” “Makinig Ka” and an a cover of a Whitney Houston original, “I Look To You.”
“My first song “Akala Ko,” was released during the pandemic,” said Fernandez. “At that time, I felt that it was the end of day. We were all locked down. May feeling of helplessness and hopelessness na hindi pwedeng itanggi (Couldn’t be hidden). So, I released it digitally and surprisingly, ang ganda ng feedback and reception.”
“I took that as a positive sign na ituloy na talaga ang (to really continue my) passion for singing and song writing,” said Dindo. “Thankful ako kay God (I am thankful to God) that my civil engineering profession ang business eh maayos. Kaya alam kong Siya rin ang may gusto na huwag kong itago ang gifts ko that He gave, which is to sing and make my own music (My civil engineering business was doing well. That is how I knew that He wanted me to continue my passion for singing and song writing. He did not want me to hide the gifts He gave, which is to sing and make my own music).”
In the near future, he hopes to perform with and give songs to live entertainment and Philippine concert royals Martin Nievera, Gary Valenciano and the power pop couple Ogie Alcasid and Regine Velasquez-Alcasid.
Fernandez said in conclusion: “I am convinced that I can contribute something to the music industry. There is so much groove and beautiful music I can give. I am thankful to all who believe in my talent. Thank you for listening to my kind of music and special songs.”
Other guests in The Ultimate Performer, Vina Morales Live In Concert are David Young, Nathan Randall and Nina Campos.
For tickets, please contact these numbers: Elizabeth at 09603193048, Honey at 09100263457, or Reca at 09915477536.