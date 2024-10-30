Wanted fugitive finally falls

Authorities reported on Wednesday that a murder suspect who has been evading the law for the past 17 years was arrested by elements of the Manila Police District on Tuesday afternoon in Tondo, Manila.

MPD chief P/BGen. Thomas Ibay identified the fugitive as Arnel Hipolito of Barangay 50, Zone 4, Tondo, Manila and according to reports, Hipolito was arrested in front of his residence at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The arrest was based on a warrant issued by Hon. Carmelita S. Manai, Presiding Judge of RTC Branch 16, Manila City, on 3 December 2007, with no bail recommended.

In 2007, the accused allegedly had an altercation with his uncle, Ruben Hipolito a 50-year-old pedicab driver, which escalated into violence.

Investigations disclosed that Hipolito struck his uncle with an electric fan, resulting in his death and led to the filing of murder charges on 3 December 2007.

Following the issuance of the warrant, the accused evaded law enforcement and remained in hiding in Sulat, Eastern Samar, for a significant period.