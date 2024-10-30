Valenzuela housing project launched

The local government of Valenzuela City — in coordination with the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) — recently broke ground for the Progreso Village in Barangay Marulas, one of four housing projects under the Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Housing Program.

Valenzuela Mayor Wes Gatchalian was joined by Vice Mayor Lorena Natividad-Borja, National Housing Authority general manager Joeben Tai, DHSUD Undersecretary Garry de Guzman, and Jacqueline Constantino of the Pag-IBIG Fund.

Tai said that each building would include a commercial center. Additionally, a park would be located in the center of the housing village.

Meantime, Gatchalian praised the groundbreaking ceremony of the Progreso Village and vowed to closely monitor the new village’s development.

“We will create a one-stop-shop to help residents apply for Pag-IBIG. No need for long lines or multiple documents,” said the mayor as he highlighted the proximity of the new project to MacArthur Highway and Ugong Station on the Metro Manila Subway Project, which is still under construction.