UE shows no rust, escapes UST

Despite a 14-day layoff, University of the East (UE) showcased its trademark resilience in overcoming University of Santo Tomas (UST) in a thrilling 80-78 victory to stay unbeaten in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 87 junior high school basketball tournament on Wednesday at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

The Junior Warriors were supposed to take on National University Nazareth School Bullpups last 20 October at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion but the game was rescheduled to 3 November due to the UST Entrance Test.

“We came from a two-week break, so we’re looking for competitive games,” Junior Warriors head coach Andrew Estrella said.

Unlike their commanding 69-51 win over the same Tiger Cubs team last 8 September, the Junior Warriors had to dig deep this time around.

Gab delos Reyes and Enrico Bungar led UE’s charge, helping the Junior Warriors stave off a fierce Tiger Cubs comeback powered by Dustin Bathan, who played a no-relief game and delivered an impressive 31 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals.

A dominant 20-12 third quarter gave UE the separation they needed, turning a one-point halftime lead into a 67-58 cushion heading into the fourth quarter.

UST, however, did not go down easily as Bathan’s personal nine-point run brought the game to a 78-all tie with just under two minutes remaining.

Delos Reyes ultimately clinched the win for UE, converting a go-ahead shot with 20.5 seconds left, while a missed layup by UST’s Jhon Canapi in the final seconds ensured the Junior Warriors’ ninth consecutive win and secured at least a playoff for the Final Four.

“Every game, whatever the result is, there’s always a lesson,” Estrella added.

Bungar, though limited to 12 points, added seven rebounds and five assists, while Oraa chipped in 11 points, five rebounds, and four assists.

Delos Reyes contributed significantly on both ends, finishing with 10 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks.