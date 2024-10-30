Traveling for tradition: Halloween homebound rush

Happy Halloween folks!

I hope that by now you have your plans all ready for the weekend. It is a chance to go back to the provinces and to bond with loved ones; maybe a chance to go back to your roots and rediscover your first home, and maybe your first love. There is no limit to what we may find when we travel back and escape the buzz of the Metro during this holiday season.

Compared to the previous year, Halloween and All Saint’s Day will be a bit shorter and a bit different due to the effects of typhoon “Kristine.” It is never easy to travel when roads are still recovering from the brunt of the tropical storm that did a lot of damage to infrastructure. Other than the roads and bridges in Bicol that were totally affected, there was minor damage reported to ports like Batangas where two ships were washed ashore and in Bicol where power had to be restored, according to the Philippine Ports Authority.

The Filipino tradition of going back home in this season to pay respects to our departed loved ones and to cook “kakanin” for their souls still echoes loudly and holds deep meaning for every Filipino household. Even if we must brave the crowded bus terminals, airports, and seaports.

Something we can appreciate this peak season is the candy giving in the seaports of the Philippine Ports Authority where children traveling with their parents will be given candy for their source of sweetness during their long travel. It is like what they have in Western countries. “Trick or treat” but the local version just gives treats, no tricks.

Did you know that it was in the 1930s and ‘40s that “trick or treating” became widespread in the United States where it is the top candy-selling holiday with more than 600 million pounds sold every Halloween? Yes, but of course in the Philippine setup, it is more of the “salo-salo” and cooking of “malagkit” during this time. Filipinos see beyond the costumes and the sweet treats and spend the time on tradition, family, and reflection.

As the country gears up for the “Undas” travel season, the rush at major seaports, airports, and bus terminals underscores the importance of the occasion. There will be long lines and packed ferries, especially at major hubs like Batangas, Matnog, and Manila North Harbor. They remind us of the extraordinary lengths Filipinos are willing to go to to honor their loved ones.

While the travel means holding on dearly to tradition, it is also a call for convergence and cooperation at the major transport hubs to ensure safe, efficient passage, with provisions for security, crowd control and emergency response.

Philippine Ports Authority General Manager Jay Santiago has issued a directive to Port Management Offices nationwide to prioritize emergency response and safety protocols by both PPA personnel and port users. Travelers, too, play a crucial role in honoring the season by planning ahead, practicing patience, and treating fellow passengers and transport staff with respect.

Let us not forget that despite the rush, these journeys during this Halloween and All Saint’s Day are more than just about reaching a destination. Whether the purpose of coming home is to honor a family member or to pay tribute to departed loved ones, it is the reflection and the connection that we make with every homecoming that makes every trip, no matter how difficult, always worth the wait.

Let us travel safely and responsibly because we are in the same boat!