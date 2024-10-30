The great dining escape

People travel for experience — from shopping to touring exotic destinations to one of the most important reasons to travel — eating. Every journey should be a luxurious indulgence — taking a break from your regular programming is good food for the soul.

The best dining experience as of the moment is an hour’s plane ride from Manila and to the island of Mactan, Cebu. Take a culinary weekend trip to the Queen City of the South at the Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan and a gastronomic feast awaits.

Recently recommended by the prestigious Michelin Guide for its excellence in hospitality, Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan is proud to offer world-class experiences to its guests. This luxurious setting introduces four concept restaurants: the all-day dining Saffron Café, the traditional Japanese restaurant Aka, a modern-Asian beachside dining venue Azure Beach Club and the Spanish restaurant Enye by Chele Gonzalez.