The great dining escape

People travel for experience — from shopping to touring exotic destinations to one of the most important reasons to travel — eating. Every journey should be a luxurious indulgence — taking a break from your regular programming is good food for the soul.
The best dining experience as of the moment is an hour’s plane ride from Manila and to the island of Mactan, Cebu. Take a culinary weekend trip to the Queen City of the South at the Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan and a gastronomic feast awaits.
Recently recommended by the prestigious Michelin Guide for its excellence in hospitality, Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan is proud to offer world-class experiences to its guests. This luxurious setting introduces four concept restaurants: the all-day dining Saffron Café, the traditional Japanese restaurant Aka, a modern-Asian beachside dining venue Azure Beach Club and the Spanish restaurant Enye by Chele Gonzalez.
Chele Gonzalez’s culinary masterpiece at Enye
A master of elegance in dining with a grand multi-course dinner at Enye, Chef Chele Gonzalez together with Chef Francisco Javier García Amador blend tradition with innovation in the modern Spanish menu they have crafted. Savory offerings include an array of tapas, seafood, slow-cooked meats and signature Spanish desserts. Each course reflects chefs’ passion in fusing Spanish heritage with contemporary techniques. Enye’s refined milieu creates the perfect ambiance for this exquisite dining experience.
Celebration of flavors at Saffron Café
Filipino and international flavors come together with a vibrant buffet at Saffron Café. Guests can indulge in local favorites such as lechon, regional specialties from Cebu and Iloilo, heirloom recipes, grilled meats and exquisite desserts.
Exquisite Japanese dining at Aka
The latest addition to the Crimson experience is the four-hands dinner at the resort’s newest dining gem. Guests will be thrilled to try the flavors and artistry as Chef Masahiro Kinoshita and Naoki Eguchi prepare a multi-course dinner with the finest seasonal ingredients from Japan.
Beachside modern Asian flavors at Azure Beach Club
Popular for its panoramic ocean views and laid-back beach vibe, Azure Beach Club serves a modern-Asian lunch. The menu includes creative modern-Asian grilled dishes, seafood tower and Indian specialties. Guests may enjoy a variety of rum-based cocktails at the Starfish, the beach club’s interactive bar.
A Michelin-recommended destination, this exceptional culinary weekend offering marks Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan’s status as a premier dining and travel destination.
From the resort’s breathtaking location, luxurious accommodations, impeccable service, remarkable cuisine and world-class dining experiences, one can be assured of unforgettable experiences and memories to last a lifetime.
