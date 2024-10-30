The First Lady's Corner: PDL gifts FL with portrait

Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr. gifted First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos with a portrait on Wednesday during the opening of an art exhibit at the National Museum of Fine Arts in Manila.

The First Lady cut the ribbon to open the art exhibit showcasing the works of current and former persons deprived of liberty (PDL).

Catapang presented her with a portrait of her family created by Ariel Caviluna, an inmate at the New Bilibid Prison. She also received bags made by PDLs at the Correctional Institution for Women that were presented to her by Court of Tax Appeals Justice Ivy Fajardo.

The gift showcased the talent of Caviluna and highlighted the artistic abilities of individuals in the prison system, Catapang said.

He said the presentation of the family portrait to the First Lady was a symbolic gesture aimed at bridging the gap between the free world and incarcerated individuals. It demonstrated how art can transcend boundaries and connect people from diverse backgrounds, he added.

In response, the First Lady expressed her appreciation for the gifts and sent boxes of lanzones to the PDLs.

The exhibit which is part of National Correctional Consciousness Week will run until 5 January 2025.

Sandiganbayan Associate Justice Karl Miranda, who initiated the project with support from Justice Fajardo, Manila Executive RTC Judge Rosanna Maglaya, RTC Judge Jackie Saguisag, and Bagong Buhay Group of Artists president Joey de Leon, set the project in motion, which is referred to as “suntok sa buwan.”