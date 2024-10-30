Spain faces dire flood crisis as death toll rises to 95

Sedaví, Spain – Spanish rescuers are racing against time to save individuals trapped by the raging waters from catastrophic floods that have claimed at least 95 lives, marking the deadliest flooding disaster in the country in over 50 years. The flooding has tossed vehicles, crippled transportation, and left communities in chaos.

Heavy downpours and fierce winds have battered Spain since the start of the week due to a storm system that developed over the Mediterranean Sea. In some areas, nearly a year’s worth of rainfall fell within hours, causing rivers to overflow and inundate surrounding regions. The coordinating body for emergency services in Valencia reported a provisional death toll of 92, with additional fatalities in neighboring regions of Castilla-La Mancha and Andalusia.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has urged citizens to remain vigilant as the danger remains, announcing three days of national mourning. He emphasized the government's "absolute priority" is to assist the victims, stating, "All of Spain weeps with all of you... We won't abandon you." His sentiments were echoed by King Felipe VI, who expressed devastation over the tragedy and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

In the suburb of Sedaví, streets were transformed into a sea of mud and debris, leaving residents to scramble to salvage what they could from their homes, now without water or electricity. In Ribarroja del Turia, workers were trapped overnight as torrents rendered escape impossible. Town councilor Esther Gomez described the situation as frightening, indicating that such floods had not been seen in years.

Meteorological reports from AEMET revealed that the town of Chiva received 491 mm of rain in just eight hours on Tuesday—almost equivalent to an entire year's rainfall. As floodwaters continue to rise, government officials warn that the death toll is likely to increase, citing numerous missing individuals.

Efforts to reach affected communities are being hampered by significant damage to communication networks and flooded roads. Approximately 155,000 homes in the Valencia region remain without power, and energy company Iberdrola has mobilized 500 workers to restore electricity. Additionally, Defence Minister Margarita Robles announced that over 1,000 troops, along with helicopters, are being deployed in response to what has been described as "an unprecedented phenomenon."