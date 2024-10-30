SM Cares, DSAPI hold Down Syndrome education seminar

SM Cares and the Down Syndrome Association of the Philippines, Inc. (DSAPI) recently held a seminar to educate the public about Down Syndrome, aiming to promote better inclusion and acceptance for individuals living with the condition. The seminar took place on 19 October, 2024 at SM City Sucat in Parañaque City.

Titled "Understanding Down Syndrome: A Sensitivity Seminar," the event focused on educating participants about Down Syndrome while fostering sensitivity and support for affected families and individuals.

Experts facilitated lectures covering vital information on medical and developmental issues related to Down Syndrome, alongside hands-on presentations on physical and behavioral management and speech therapies.

As a long-time partner of DSAPI, SM Cares envisions a society where individuals with Down Syndrome can thrive in an inclusive environment. The seminar reaffirmed SM Cares’ commitment to creating a welcoming space for people with disabilities, aligning with SM Supermalls' promise of being a mall for all.

SM Cares, the corporate social responsibility arm of SM Supermalls, supports initiatives focused on communities and the environment, including programs for persons with disabilities, women and breastfeeding mothers, children and youth, senior citizens, and the SM Bike-friendly initiative.

To learn more about these programs, visit www.smsupermalls.com/smcares.