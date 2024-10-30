Dear Atty. Peachy,

I hope this message finds you well. I am writing to share my deeply troubling experience at work and to seek your advice on possible legal recourse based on Philippine laws regarding sexual harassment in the workplace.

I am a sales associate at a reputable company in Taguig, and up until a few months ago, I enjoyed our office environment and my role. However, everything changed when my supervisor began to make inappropriate comments about my appearance. At first, I thought he was being friendly, but his remarks quickly escalated to an unsettling level. During staff meetings, he would often lean in too close and comment on my clothing choices, saying things like “That outfit is very flattering on you.” Initially, I brushed these off as harmless compliments. But over time, his behavior evolved into unwelcome touching and lingering stares. The atmosphere shifted, and I started to feel dread whenever I had to interact with him. I confided in a close colleague, who revealed that she had also felt uncomfortable with his behavior but didn’t know how to address it. This made me realize I was not alone, and it further motivated me to take action. However, I was apprehensive about reporting him, fearing retaliation and the potential impact on my career.

I am unsure how to proceed. I appreciate your guidance in navigating this difficult situation. I hope to take a stand not only for myself but also for others who might be in similar predicaments.

Thank you for your support.

Bella

***

Dear Bella,

Thank you for your courageous message and for sharing your experience. I commend you for seeking support and understanding your rights under Philippine law. Sexual harassment in the workplace is a serious issue, and you deserve to feel safe and respected at work.

Republic Act 7877, or the Anti-Sexual Harassment Act of 1995, provides robust protections for individuals in your situation. Here are key points:

1. Right to a Safe Workplace: The law mandates that employers should provide a work environment free from sexual harassment. They are required to take appropriate action when a complaint is filed.

2. Prohibition of Retaliation: The law protects employees from retaliation for reporting sexual harassment. Should your employer retaliate against you for filing a complaint, they may be held accountable under the law.

I suggest that you formally report your supervisor to your company’s Human Resources Department. Schedule a meeting with them to express your concerns. Present your documentation during this meeting. Explain succinctly how your supervisor’s behavior has affected your work environment and emotional well-being.

If your employer does not adequately address your complaint, you may file a complaint with the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE). If internal mechanisms fail, you have the right to escalate your complaint to DoLE, which can investigate and mediate workplace disputes.

Remember that you are not alone in this situation, and it takes immense courage to stand up against harassment. By following the appropriate channels and utilizing legal protections, you can assert your rights while promoting a safer workplace for yourself and others.

Atty. Peachy Selda-Gregorio