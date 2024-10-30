Search leads to shabu seizure

Anti-drug operatives of Las Piñas City police station successfully executed a search warrant on 29 October 2024, leading to the arrest of a 38-year-old suspect and seizure of illegal drugs.

The suspect, identified as alias “Gelo,” will be charged for violation of Section 11, Article II of RA 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002).

The operation, which took place at approximately 1:28 p.m., was authorized under search warrant No. SWLP-24-070, issued by Hon. Cristina B. Bersamin-Embuscado, Executive Judge of Las Piñas City.