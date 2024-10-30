Rita Daniela files "act of lasciviousness" complaint against Archie Alemania

Filipina actress Rita Daniela filed an "act of lasciviousness" complaint against Archie Alemania before the Office of the City Prosecutor in Bacoor City on Wednesday, 30 October.

In her complaint-affidavit, Daniela alleged that Alemania sexually violated her and made disrespectful remarks toward her.

“However, this did not deter the Respondent (Archie Alemania), instead he forcibly got hold of my head and locked it with his grip and gave me a torrid kiss on the lips with his tongue out trying to put it inside my mouth,” Daniela stated on her sworn affidavit.

According to Daniela, Alemania offered her a ride home after a thanksgiving party in September, which she initially refused but eventually accepted, thinking he was sober.

The two were co-actors in the primetime series “Widows' War.”