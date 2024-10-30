Rider killed, 1 hurt from Baguio mishap

BAGUIO CITY — A rider expired in the hospital while being treated while his back-rider sustained injuries moments after the motorcycle they were riding bumped against two bigger vehicles Tuesday afternoon along Kennon Road in Camp 7, Baguio City.

The fatality was identified as Kervin Pal-a Nicholas, a resident of Tay-ac Rosario, La Union. His back-rider was identified as Homer Cabbigat Teg-ad, 20 and a resident of Loakan Access Road, Baguio City.

Based on the report of the Baguio Police, the two motorcycle riders were traversing the road going down in Camp 7. Suddenly, Nicholas lost control of the handle bar of his vehicle.

The motorcycle occupied the other lane of the road until it collided with a container van. The motorcycle then hit another container truck.

The two riders were rushed to the hospital where Nicholas did not make it. Teg-ad is still recuperating in the hospital.