Police ordered to intensify security measures amid Undas 2024

All police units nationwide have been directed to enforce intensified security measures and provide essential assistance to motorists and travelers during the upcoming observance of All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day.

Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil has ordered a heightened deployment not only to secure communities but also to "reinforce a sense of peace and safety across the nation."

“We want the public to feel the presence of the police, to feel secure as they go about their lives,” he said.

Marbil stated that the PNP will deploy additional personnel to cemeteries, transport terminals, and other areas where people are expected to gather during the Undas season this year.

“Our goal is twofold: to secure the community from opportunistic crimes like 'akyat-bahay' and to assist motorists and the general public who may need help during this period,” he said.

The PNP chief also directed all police units to enhance visibility and vigilance, including strict patrols, security checkpoints, and close collaboration with local barangays and volunteer groups.

All units are also tasked with conducting preventive anti-crime operations in strategic locations while supporting traffic and crowd management around cemeteries and major roadways.

Marbil warned those with ill intentions that the PNP is prepared and on alert status.

“Our officers are here not only to safeguard but also to assist those in need on the roads and in busy areas,” Marbil said, as he encouraged the public to remain vigilant, report any suspicious activities, and follow safety advisories.