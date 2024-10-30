Pogo-like ops in 4 Cebu areas

The National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas disclosed yesterday it is verifying Pogo-like activities in four different locations in Cebu.

“We have received many information of possible POGO activity spread all over our region. We are verifying it. Once verified they are engaged in POGO activities, we will operate the way we did in Agus. It will be a multi-agency operation,” said NBI-7 Regional Director Atty. Renan Oliva.

He said they were asked to verify these four sites following the discovery of a Pogo hub in a hotel in Barangay Agus in Lapu-Lapu City and in Moalboal town in Southwestern Cebu.

But Oliva admitted that the verification process will take time.

“It’s not easy to verify because secured ang area. So we have to monitor the activities,” he added.

Recently, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation senior vice president Raul Villanueva revealed that 12 illegal POGOs are in Cebu province based on intel report.