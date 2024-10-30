Pick-up point

For people who prefer adventure tours, they could visit Uganda for a safari-like experience.

The Uganda Wildlife Authority offers small groups of tourists guarded treks to giant gorilla habitats in the Bwindi Impenetrable Forest on the border of Uganda and Rwanda. The one-hour trek costs $800 per head which goes to the protection of the heavily policed park.

Kevin James, COO of tour operator Volcanoes Safaris, explains that the high price of the trek is the incentive and the reason for protecting the gorillas and their habitat.

“Local people need land to live on and from which to make a living. If development is not controlled around national parks, wildlife could be overwhelmed,” said James, according to CNN.

Meanwhile, people have a different reason for flocking to McCarren Park in Brooklyn, New York, USA.

“It’s just a much more exciting way to meet people,” Greenpoint resident Griffin McLaughlin, 24, told the New York Post (NYP).

The center of attraction at the park every Saturday and Sunday, from noon until 8 p.m., is a brick wall located opposite the tennis courts. Onlookers scan a QR code at the site and donate a suggested $25 to $60, according to NYP.

Local photographer Bob Greco, also known as “Picture Man Bob,” then takes two Polaroid photos of the donor, who sticks one on the matchmaking wall, along with a colorful index card that includes name, age, gender, a description of yourself and what you’re looking for, NYP reports.

Those who pick a photo posted on the wall can ask wall organizers Vaishnavi Sesetty, 23, and Cyrus Belsoi, 25, to swap their photo and details with their choice. Photo swappers are later invited to a singles party to get to know each other.

McLaughlin stopped at the wall and said he would date people cool enough to put their picture on the pick-up wall.