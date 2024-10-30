Phl batters sink Singapore

The national men’s baseball team only needed five innings to dismantle Singapore, 15-0, and enter the Super Round of the BFA East Asia Cup XIV at the Clark International Sports Complex in Pampanga on Thursday.

With a 2-0 win-loss record, the Filipino batters topped Group B and will rest on Thursday to get ready for the Super Round on Friday.

Only the top two teams per group will reach the Super Round that will determine who will vie for the title.

Junmar Diarao held off the Singaporeans as he hurled a one-hit, four-inning shutout to be the winning pitcher for the Filipinos, who are still fresh from a 13-1 victory over Indonesia on the first day of the tournament.

The Nationals scored six runs in each of the fourth and fifth innings to finish the job.

Lord de Vera opened the scoring for the Philippines by reaching home on a fielding error off Kyle Soberano after he singled for the Nationals’ first hit of the game. Soberano made it a two-run first inning for the Philippines after scoring on a double steal.

The Philippines added one run in the third inning after an RBI single by Clarence Caasalan to push Ian Mercado home after Mercado singled and stole second base.