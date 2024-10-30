PCO chief hails NPC

Presidential Communication Office (PCO) Secretary Cesar Chavez expressed his trust that the National Press Club (NPC) will stand up to the challenge to fight fake news and its purveyors.

This was the statement of Chavez during the observance of the 72nd Anniversary of the NPC dubbed: Powering @72, on Tuesday night at the Intramuros, Manila headquarters of the oldest press club in the country.

Chavez said that through the years, the NPC and its officers and members have stood tall for truth and integrity.

“This principle has guided the NPC throughout the years. This institution has withstood the years by providing the principles that battled challenges just like typhoon ‘Kristine,’” Chavez said.