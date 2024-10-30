Newly-hired CAAP employees take oath

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) announced that 42 newly-hired and promoted CAAP officers took their oaths at the CAAP Central Office in Pasay City.

At least 13 employees — which comprise four promoted Division Chiefs from the Aerodrome and Air Navigation Safety Oversight Office (AANSOO) and Air Traffic Service (ATS), as well as nine employees assigned at the Enforcement and Legal Service (ELS), Aerodrome Development and Management Service (ADMS), Central Records, Accounting Division, and Budget Division — have officially taken their oaths last 9 October 2024.

A total of 29 newly-hired and promoted CAAP employees also took their oath on 29 October 2024.

These included one promoted division chief from the Internal Audit Service, and 28 new employees were assigned to different offices like the ADMS, IAS, Flight Standards Inspectorate Service, Corporate Communications Staff, Corporate Planning Office, Human Resource Management Department and Cashiering Division.