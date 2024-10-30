NEW ERA UNIVERSITY SUSTAINS ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE

New Era University (NEU), the private educational institution in Quezon City run by the Iglesia ni Cristo (INC), held its 49th Commencement Exercises for the Colleges and Professional Courses at the Philippine Arena last June. A total of 1,883 men and women received their diplomas and certificates of completion, signifying the end of their academic journeys that day.

The event took on added significance when the commencement speaker, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Alexander G. Gesmundo, called on the assembly to render selfless service to humanity in these challenging times.

University president Bro. Alberto R. Domingo, Jr., Ed. D., read a message from the executive minister of the INC, Bro. Eduardo V. Manalo, to the class of 2024.

The latest graduates were a testament to NEU's academic excellence since its inception in 1975. Its dedication to its mission has resulted in several noteworthy milestones.

Originally named New Era Educational Institute, the institution initially offered secondary education in Manila. By 1977, it was renamed New Era College and transitioned into a private, non-stock, non-profit, and non-sectarian institution. This laid the groundwork for its growth into a full-fledged university.

By 1995, the Commission on Higher Education granted the college university status, leading to the adoption of its new name, NEU.

With a strong emphasis on accessibility to quality education, NEU established several regional branches, starting with its campus in Pampanga in 1994, followed by General Santos City and Lipa.