NBI-7 verifying Pogo-like ops in Cebu

The National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas disclosed yesterday on verifying pogo-like activities in four different locations in Cebu.

"We have received much information of possible POGO activity spread all over our region. We are verifying it. Once verified they are engaged in POGO activities, we will operate the way we did in Agus. It will be a multi-agency operation," said NBI-7 Regional Director Atty. Renan Oliva.

He said they were asked to verify these four sites following the discovery of a Pogo hub in a hotel in Barangay Agus in Lapu-Lapu City and in Moalboal town in Southwestern Cebu.

Oliva, however, admitted that the verification process will take time.

"It's not easy to verify because we secured an area. So we have to monitor the activities," he added.

Recently, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) Senior Vice President Raul Villanueva revealed that 12 illegal POGO are in Cebu Province based on an Intel report that started in 2020.