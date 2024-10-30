Most Israelis want peace, says survivor

A survivor of the 7 October 2023 attack on Israel said most Israelis do not seek conflict but have accepted the reality of living with ongoing threats amid the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

In a recent episode of DAILY TRIBUNE’s Straight Talk, survivor Amit Ram shared his traumatic experience at the Nova Music Festival, where chaos erupted when missiles initially mistaken for a drill began exploding.

“Most Israelis simply want to live peacefully,” he emphasized, pointing out the shared desire for stability amid the ongoing violence. On that day, Israel faced a devastating attack by Hamas, which transformed joy into terror.

Ram is a 25-year-old student of a veterinary school in Israel. When he went to the music festival, it was never with the thought of the events that followed.

Ram detailed the moments leading up to the attack, describing how he, his sister and his friends initially misinterpreted the sound of missiles as part of a drill.

“It wasn’t until the chaos unfolded that we realized the severity of the situation,” he said. What was meant to be a celebration of music and community turned into a scene of horror.

Amid the violence, Ram and his group made the harrowing decision to abandon their car and run barefoot for approximately 15 kilometers to escape the gunfire.

“Each footfall was a testament to our will to survive,” he recalled, emphasizing the physical and emotional toll of their escape.

On that tragic day, Hamas militants breached the Gaza border at 60 locations, resulting in approximately 1,200 deaths and over 251 hostages taken.

This prompted a military response from Israel, leading to a humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with over 41,000 Palestinians reported dead so far.

The ongoing conflict, rooted in a complex historical context dating back to the late 19th century, has intensified dramatically, leaving many Israelis living in constant fear.

Ram reflected on the psychological aftermath of the event. He highlighted the challenges survivors face in coping with the trauma, stating, “The experience has forever changed our lives.”

While the young Israeli still dreams of being a veterinarian to this day, he has learned to appreciate every moment life gives him. Visiting the Philippines for the first time at the invitation of a friend, he enthused about his experiences in the Philippines, where he received a warm welcome from the locals.

Ram expressed his appreciation for the Filipinos’ hospitality, contrasting the peaceful environment in the Philippines with the ongoing conflict in Israel.

“I truly feel at home here,” he said. The Philippines is beautiful, he said, and he plans to come back and explore other places, like Coron, Palawan.

As the conversation progressed, the host and Ram discussed the importance of personal stories in shaping international perceptions of Israel.

Many people, he noted, hold preconceived notions based on media portrayals rather than firsthand experiences. He reflected on the significance of sharing his story, believing it could help others grasp the context and motivations behind Israel’s actions.

In closing, Ram reflected on the resilience of the Israeli people, expressing hope for a future where violence is no longer a reality, both in Israel and globally.

“We will dance again,” he asserted, emphasizing a shared commitment to healing and moving forward despite the pain of recent events.

As Israel navigates the aftermath of the 7 October attack, the resilience and determination of its people remain a central theme in the narrative of survival and hope.