Meralco wraps up power restorations

The Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) on Wednesday said it has finished restoring power of customers affected by severe tropical storm "Kristine."

Meralco vice president and head for Corporate Communications Joe Zaldarriaga said they had just finished addressing the power outages caused by typhoon "Kristine," which affected around 500,000 customers.

“We have completed the work on areas whose power were cut off during the onslaught of typhoon Kristine,” Zaldarriaga said.

Serving close to eight million customers, Meralco also assured its customers its cybersecurity is intact.

“No instances of cybersecurity breaches or data compromises have occurred at Meralco. All data remains safe and secure,” Zaldarriaga said.

He also assured that not even a peso will be charged to the customers as it is already included in the monthly rates, contrary to reports that damage caused by the onslaught of typhoon "Kristine" will have a cost to the customers of Meralco.