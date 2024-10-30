Marcos and Maersk launch Optimus Distribution Center

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. leads the grand opening of the Maersk Optimus Distribution Center in Calamba City, Laguna, on Wednesday, 29 October 2024. Touring the facility with him were Maersk’s Global Head of Contract Logistics Dominic Gates, Global Head of Operations Excellence Santi Gutierrez, Acting DTI Secretary Ma. Cristina Aldeguer-Roque, and Laguna Governor Ramil Hernandez. In his address, President Marcos emphasized the center’s importance in strengthening Philippine logistics and enhancing economic resilience post-pandemic. As one of the largest facilities in the country, the center is expected to generate over a thousand jobs and promote eco-friendly practices such as solar energy and electric vehicles. Marcos commended Maersk and Solid Group for their contributions toward inclusive, sustainable growth in the sector.











Yummie Dingding

