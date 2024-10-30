M2M in a second night

Norwegian pop duo M2M announced a second night in “The Better Endings” Manila concert.

Tickets were sold out for the first night of their concert, which would be on 1 May 2024 at the Araneta Coliseum, Quezon City. The second night would take place on the next night, 2 May, at the same venue.

Tickets are priced at P900 (general admission - *free seating), P1,800 (Upper Box), P2,800 (lower box B), P3,800 (lower box A), P4,800 (Patron B), P5,300 (patron A), and P5,800 (VIP). These are available for purchase on Wednesday, 30 October at 12 noon at the Ticketnet official website and Ticketnet outlets nationwide.

Their tour is set to begin next year, with its Southeast Asia leg including Thailand and Indonesia.

M2M is composed of childhood friends Marit Larsen and Marion Raven, known for their songs “Pretty Boy,” “Don’t Say You Love Me,” and “Mirror Mirror.” They debuted in 1999 and broke up as a duo in 2002 to pursue solo careers.

“The Better Endings” serves as the duo’s reunion concert after 22 years.