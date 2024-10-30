LTO chief issues Undas reminders, commits to safe, hassle-free observance

Under the guidance of Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Jaime J. Bautista, Land Transportation Office (LTO) Chief Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II has ordered all Regional Directors to ensure the roadworthiness of passenger buses ahead of the anticipated influx of travelers to bus terminals for All Saints’ and All Souls’ Day.

The order includes conducting random drug tests for bus drivers and conductors, as their mental and physical preparedness is essential for passenger safety. “We expect the bus companies to do their part in ensuring safe travel for our kababayan. The LTO will focus on inspecting passenger buses and conducting random drug testing,” said Mendoza.

Mendoza urged the public to plan their travel, especially those commuting to provinces affected by recent weather disturbances. With passenger traffic expected to surge on 31 October 2024, following President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s declaration of a half-day work for government offices, Mendoza confirmed that additional LTO personnel will be deployed to assist with traffic management.

“Our personnel will be there on major thoroughfares in coordination with other agencies like the Philippine National Police. Our goal is to ensure that this year’s Undas will be peaceful, safe and hassle-free to all our kababayan,” he stated.

Commuters are encouraged to report any misbehavior on the road through the “Aksyon on the Spot” hotline at 0929-292-0865.

For those using personal vehicles, Mendoza emphasized the importance of ensuring roadworthiness, especially when traveling with family. Thousands of motorists are expected to travel to the provinces to observe the annual All Saints’ and All Souls’ Day, an important tradition for Filipinos.