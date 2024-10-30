Let’s keep it classy, ladies and gentlemen

A video recently circulating on social media showed a heated argument between players in an intra-club tournament. The argument stemmed from a cheating accusation that was not taken lightly by the accused.

A few unsavory words were uttered, voices were raised, and what was supposed to be a friendly match among members of the same club, turned into the talk of the local golf community.

As someone who doesn’t know the opposing players, I don’t have a comment.

On the posts though, quite a few people were defending the accused, saying he is not a cheat and has a long history of playing competitions with integrity.

There were even comments stating that it is the accuser who has a reputation for cheating and handicap padding.

Some comments provide a broader perspective, reminding us that golf is intended to be a gentleman’s game.

Again, I’m not privy to what happened in the now-viral altercation, nor do I know the personalities involved to have a comment. But I do have my own experiences about cheaters and players with unsavory attitudes on the course, especially towards caddies.

Being competitive is part of golf. For some, it is the most attractive part of our beloved game. I’d be lying if I said I don’t mind losing.

The pressure of competition is a huge part of why I love golf. But I have also learned to not let my score dictate my enjoyment of the game.

I would love to shoot under par every round, I’ve done it a few times in competition and no feeling is better than being announced as a winner shooting below par.

But are they my most enjoyable rounds of golf? Memorable for the score, yes, but I have had more fun in other rounds.

A huge part of my enjoyment of golf is getting outdoors with easygoing friends who are in it for the camaraderie and laughs.

Not that we just bash the ball around without a care, we can even have small bets but we keep the game light, laugh hard, and rib each other along the way.

For me, laughing with friends, teasing and joking with caddies, and enjoying meeting new people is what golf should be about. If you happen to play well, then that’s a bonus.

We don’t play golf as a career for us to have high expectations from our games.

As someone who plays once a week at best, I am happy scoring below 90. Even with a handicap in the 5-6 range, I know I shouldn’t expect to break 80 all the time. I may shoot 72 one day and fire 89 the next, and that’s ok. I will not lose sleep over it, I will not cheat to lower my score, and I will not lose friends just because it got too competitive.

Golf is a beautiful game. Let’s remember to appreciate the game and not let our egos interfere.

Cheating, extremely slow play, negative attitudes, and, worst of all, violence have no place on the golf course, and most of these issues stem from our egos.

Yes, there will be cheaters and unsavory characters playing our game, but that’s what marshals, rules officials, club administrators and committees are for.

Confrontations should be avoided because they never end well. Enjoy the greenery, soak up the sun, keep your sense of humor, and cherish the privilege of playing the game we all love.

Don’t ruin your or anyone else’s golf day over something minor. Let’s keep it classy, ladies and gentlemen.