‘Leon’ continues to strengthen, threatens Batanes islands

Despite maintaining its strength and gustiness, Super Typhoon Leon remains dangerous as it continues its northwest trajectory toward the Batanes islands.

According to the latest weather bulletin, the super typhoon was last spotted 215 kilometers east-southeast of Basco, Batanes. Leon is carrying maximum sustained winds of up to 185 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 230 kilometers per hour. It is moving northwest at a speed of 20 kilometers per hour.

Batanes is currently under Signal No. 4.

Signal No. 3 has been raised over the northeastern portion of Cagayan and the eastern portion of the Babuyan Islands.

Meanwhile, the remaining parts of Cagayan and Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, Apayao, Kalinga, eastern portions of Abra, the eastern portion of Mountain Province, and the northern portion of Isabela are under Signal No. 2.

Signal No. 1 has been issued for the rest of the Ilocos region, Cordillera region, Cagayan Valley, the northeastern portion of Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, and Aurora.

The super typhoon is expected to reach its closest distance to Batanes late tonight or early tomorrow morning before making landfall on the eastern coast of Taiwan tomorrow afternoon. Raising Signal No. 5 remains possible as Leon barrels toward Batanes, and the weather bureau has not ruled out a potential landfall in the province.

Earlier today, members of the Basco City Police visited Chanarian Beach to assist and encourage residents to evacuate to higher ground. Philippine Air Force reservists in Batanes have also been helping residents secure their homes, installing window shutters, locally known as tapangko, to protect windows and doors from potential damage.

The reservists added that they would remain on high alert at various emergency operations centers throughout Leon’s passage.