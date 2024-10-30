Lady Tamaraws secure QF bonus

Far Eastern University (FEU) bagged a quarterfinals incentive after a hard-earned, 25-13, 23-25, 25-19, 22-25, 15-13, victory over University of the Philippines in Pool F of the 2024 Shakey’s Super League Collegiate Pre-season Championship second round Wednesday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Chenie Tagaod and Faida Bakanke scored the crucial hits in the closing stretch of the deciding frame as the Lady Tamaraws completed a three-game sweep of the second round to remain unbeaten after six outings in the tournament.

FEU also snatched the top seeding in the crossover quarters against the No. 4-ranked squad in Pool E.

The Lady Tamaraws’ victory also handed idle University of Santo Tomas (2-1) the other quarters advantage and the second seed as the Fighting Maroons dropped to No. 3 with a 1-2 card.

Bakanke shattered a 9-9 deadlock in the fifth set before Tagaod scored two of FEU’s next three points to reach match point, 14-11.

The Lady Tamaraws committed back-to-back errors in the next couple of plays before Gerzel Petallo saved FEU from further collapse with a crisp crosscourt kill.

Bakanke scored four of her 16 points in the fifth set, Jazlyn Ellarina had 13 markers highlighted by 12 attacks while Petallo and Tagaod added 12 and five points, respectively, for FEU.

Kianne Olango finished with 15 points, Irah Jaboneta added 13 markers, Kassandra Doering had 11 while Yesha Noceja scored 10 for UP.

The Fighting Maroons will face the No. 2 seed in Pool E in the quarters. Pool F No. 4 Ateneo de Manila University, winless in the second round, clashes with the Pool E top seed in the next round of the tournament backed by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, GCash, Chery Tiggo, F2 Logistics, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, Potato Corner, R and B Milk Tea and Summit Water.