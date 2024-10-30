Kuya Bong defends Rody’s anti-ninja cops stance

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has reaffirmed former President Rodrigo Duterte’s stance against “ninja cops,” police officers involved in illegal activities, particularly within the drug trade during the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on 28 October.

The senator clarified that Duterte’s directives aimed to address corruption in law enforcement while safeguarding innocent lives.

Meantime, the House quad committee has warned Irmina Espino — a long-time aide of Go — of a contempt citation if not arrest order if she snubs anew its summon to face its probe into the Duterte administration’s drug war.

Espino, otherwise known as “Muking,” was a no-show on the ninth inquiry of the panel on 23 October but testified at the Senate’s parallel investigation into the issue on Monday.

Quadcom co-chair Dan Fernandez said that pursuant to the rules, they will issue an arrest order against Espino to compel her to attend the next hearing on 6 November.

“Most likely she will come because she knows [the QuadCom’s] procedure. First, is to an invitation, then a show cause order, and then afterward, [she’ll be] cited in contempt,” Fernandez told reporters.

At the previous hearings of the quad comm, retired police colonel Royina Garma implicated Espino in her affidavit in helping Go manage the supposed cash rewards given by former president Rodrigo Duterte to police officers in exchange for killing drug suspects.