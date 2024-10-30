KA EDUARDO MANALO: Tending INC flock with vision

As Ka Eduardo V. Manalo, Executive Minister of the Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC), marks his 69th birthday today, Church members and observers alike celebrate not only his leadership but also the profound impact of his vision and dedication to his flock worldwide.

Under his stewardship, INC has not only expanded in number but has amplified its role in humanitarian outreach, community development and spiritual empowerment for millions.

Born on 31 October 1955, Ka Eduardo is the son of Eraño G. Manalo, the late INC leader; and grandson of Felix Y. Manalo, INC’s founder. From a young age, Ka Eduardo was steeped in the faith, values, and teachings that have grounded the INC, since its founding in 1914.

His journey from being the son of INC’s then-leader to being its Executive Minister has been marked by an unwavering commitment to the Church’s guiding principles, as well as an openness to modernize and adapt in a changing world.

Strengthening faith

Since assuming leadership in 2009 following the passing of his father, Ka Eduardo has remained steadfast in his role as a shepherd of faith. His emphasis on unity, compassion, and doctrinal purity has strengthened the Church’s foundations, making it one of the most influential religious organizations in the Philippines and abroad.

Ka Eduardo’s focus on doctrinal education and faith reinforcement through large-scale events — such as evangelical missions and worship service gatherings — has been instrumental in preserving INC’s theological integrity across generations and national borders.

To support INC members in their spiritual journey, Ka Eduardo has overseen the establishment of numerous houses of worship worldwide. His vision has led to INC congregations in over 160 countries and territories, transcending cultural and language barriers and enabling the INC to reach an even broader, more diverse audience.

He has frequently emphasized the importance of unity, stressing that the Church’s strength lies in the collective faith of its members, who share the common goal of worship and service.

Humanitarian initiatives

In addition to nurturing the spiritual life of its members, Ka Eduardo has made significant strides in community outreach, particularly through INC’s various humanitarian programs. His leadership has driven the Church’s commitment to helping communities in times of need, embodying a spirit of compassion and responsibility.

Through the Felix Y. Manalo Foundation, the INC has expanded its aid programs, including outreach activities such as the Lingap sa Mamamayan (Aid to Humanity), which provides free medical services, educational assistance and essential goods to underprivileged communities.

One notable aspect of Ka Eduardo’s leadership is his responsiveness to calamities, particularly in the Philippines, where natural disasters are frequent.

Under his guidance, the INC has mobilized quickly to provide disaster relief and recovery assistance to affected communities. His approach to humanitarian work demonstrates his belief that the Church has a crucial role to play in alleviating suffering and supporting communities, irrespective of religion or background.

Modern Challenges

Ka Eduardo’s leadership has also marked a period of modernization and innovation for the INC. He has encouraged the Church to adopt modern communication tools, such as INC TV and the INC Radio network, which broadcast religious programming globally and allow members to stay connected to their faith, even from afar. INC’s official social media channels have also flourished under his guidance, creating accessible platforms for worship and engagement for those unable to attend services in person.

His approach to digital ministry particularly resonated during the Covid-19 pandemic, when face-to-face gatherings were restricted. INC embraced virtual worship services and online evangelical missions, ensuring that members worldwide could continue their spiritual practices safely. Ka Eduardo’s focus on integrating technology into INC’s religious practice reflects his understanding of the need to evolve with the times while maintaining doctrinal integrity.

Service and Unity

As Ka Eduardo celebrates his 69th birthday, his legacy in the Iglesia Ni Cristo is both profound and expansive. His tenure as Executive Minister has transformed the Church into a globally recognized institution, one rooted in faith and committed to service. His emphasis on unity, compassion, and faithfulness to INC’s doctrines has garnered him respect not only within INC but also in religious circles worldwide.

Members of the INC see Ka Eduardo as a compassionate and principled leader who has dedicated his life to both the Church and the communities it serves. His influence extends beyond spiritual leadership to embody INC’s mission to support, uplift, and inspire through faith and service.

As he enters another year, his followers look forward to his continued guidance, confident that he will further the Church’s mission, strengthening their faith and ensuring that Iglesia Ni Cristo remains a powerful force for good in an ever-changing world.