Jennifer Lawrence expecting number 2

American actor Jennifer Lawrence expects another baby with her husband, art gallerist Cooke Maroney.

The couple got married in 2019 and has a two-year-old son named Cy, whom they named after American painter Cy Twombly. She announced her second pregnancy in a magazine interview.

Last July, several news outlets reported that Lawrence is set to star in the movie adaptation of the sci-fi comedy novel Why Don’t You Love Me?. The Paul B. Rainey story shows the struggles of a married couple with alcoholism, depression, and the mourning of lost opportunities.

The Oscar awardee will also star in the new adaptation of The Wives, which is based on the American reality television franchise The Real Housewives. The film will follow a murder mystery theme, mixed with domestic drama and a luxurious lifestyle.

Lawrence is best known for her roles as Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games film series and as Ree Dolly in the coming-of-age drama film Winter’s Bone.