Japan hosts side event for internatn'l conference on women, peace, security

The Embassy of Japan and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) hosted on Tuesday a side event for the International Conference on Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) held at the PICC in Pasay City.



The side event titled “Human Security towards a Resilient BARMM—Japan’s Approach in Promoting WPS Focusing on Health” highlighted the human security initiatives of Japan addressing women’s health needs, including improved maternal and child health service and nutrition, and promoting women's empowerment, as a means of achieving peace and prosperity in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Part of the event’s program was the Exchange of Notes between the Government of Japan and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) for “The Project for the Protection and Empowerment of Women for Addressing Women's Health Needs and Responding to Gender-based Violence in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. Further, the event included the launch of “The Project Strengthening Services in Maternal and Child Health and Nutrition Improvement in the BARMM," a Technical Cooperation Project through the JICA Philippines Office.

In his speech, Ambassador Endo Kazuya expressed his delight for the launch of the two projects that complement the Philippines’ National Action Plan on WPS. By leveraging on Japan’s expertise and resources, he hopes to reinforce BARMM’s nutrition and health structures and increase women’s resilience to social, economic, and disaster risks.

Among those who graced the event were Secretary Amenah Pangandaman of the Department of Budget and Management, Minister Kadil Sinolinding, Jr. of the Ministry of Health (BARMM), Minister Raissa Jajurie of the Ministry of Social Services and Development (BARMM), Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity Carlito Galvez Jr., Philippine Ambassador to Japan Mylene J. Garcia-Albano, Country Representative Leila Saiji Joudane of UNFPA Philippines, Mr. OCHIAI Naoyuki Senior Advisor (Mindanao Peace Process) of JICA Headquarters and Senior Advisor to the Chief Minister of BARMM , and Chief Representative SAKAMOTO Takema of JICA Philippines Office.