It’s a curious land for Unis

Rising K-pop girl group UNIS delivered an unforgettable experience for Filipino EverAfters at their first fan concert in the Philippines, titled “UNIS in Curiousland.” Held on 25 October at the New Frontier Theater, the event was packed with energy, fan interaction and surprise performances that left attendees buzzing with excitement.

UNIS, formed through the SBS reality show Universe Ticket, debuted on 27 March, 2024, with their mini-album We UNIS. The album’s title track, “SUPERWOMAN,” quickly became a fan favorite, showcasing the group’s powerful vocals and dynamic choreography.

The eight-member group, made up of HyeonJu, Nana, Gehlee, Kotoko, Yunha, Elisia, Yoona, and Seowon, has since captivated fans worldwide with their unique blend of pop, R&B and EDM, distinguishing themselves in a highly competitive K-pop scene.

Their fan meeting in Manila was one of the most anticipated stops of their ongoing world tour. Filipino EverAfters, as their fans are called, had been eagerly awaiting this event, especially after UNIS’ previous visits to the country for fansign events in Manila and Cebu earlier in May.

This fancon allowed Filipino fans to enjoy a more intimate and personal experience with the group, creating an electric atmosphere from start to finish.

UNIS kicked off the night with a performance of their debut track “SUPERWOMAN,” immediately setting the tone for the evening.

The group followed up with another track from their debut mini-album, Dopamine, further energizing the crowd.

Their performance of “Poppin,” their latest single, was another highlight of the night. With its vibrant and catchy beat, the song had the audience on their feet, dancing along. After the energetic performances, the group took some time to talk to their fans, expressing their gratitude for the overwhelming support they’ve received since their debut.

They also made a heartwarming announcement, revealing that a portion of the fancon’s proceeds would be donated to the victims of severe tropical storm Kristine, a gesture that deeply moved the fans.

One of the special moments of the night was when UNIS performed their song “Dating Myself” live for the first time, a treat for Filipino EverAfters.

The group then made the night even more memorable by giving away unique film photos to nine lucky fans, with eight individual photos of the members and one group photo.

In a surprise twist, UNIS delighted the audience with a cover of BINI’s hit summer song “Pantropiko.” The group even shared behind-the-scenes footage of their preparation for this special performance, which was well-received by the audience.

Their rendition showcased their versatility and their effort to connect with Filipino fans through local music.

UNIS also included a fun activity for fans by inviting eight lucky audience members on stage to participate in the popular K-pop game, “random dance play,” where the fans won signed albums from the group members.

To add to their performance-filled night, the girls surprised their fans with a cover of TWICE’s hit song “Cheer Up,” which had the entire theater singing and dancing along.

“Curiousland” was a two-stop tour in the Philippines with a performance in Cebu the next night, at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel.