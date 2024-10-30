ICTSI-Indonesia names towage, pilotage partner

East Java Multipurpose Terminal (EJMT), the Indonesian operation of the International Container Terminal Services, Inc.’s (ICTSI), has announced choosing Sinarmas LDA Usaha Pelabuhan (SLUP) as its preferred towage and pilotage supplier.

In a statement, EJMT said that SLUP, under the partnership, will deploy two Azimuth Stern Drive Z-peller propulsion system harbor tugs with a total engine power of 6,200 horsepower and provide Maritime Pilot Class 1 services to support EJMT and Lamongan Shorebase terminal pilotage operations.

“We are very pleased to begin our partnership with SLUP, which shares our commitment to meeting customers’ needs by using modern and efficient equipment and observing the highest safety standards,” said Patrick Chan, EJMT chief executive officer.

David Lim, Eastern Logistics chief executive officer, said that “SLUP’s tugs are equipped with first-class firefighting capabilities, including dual monitors for water or foam. This will greatly enhance our port’s emergency marine response capabilities.”

“We extend our deepest gratitude to all parties involved in this new agreement. We hope that in the future, the synergy and collaboration between SLUP as BUP, Lamongan Shorebase, and EJMT as Terminal Umum, will maximize the maritime sector’s role in driving regional economic growth,” said Azis Muttaqien, SLUP president director.

The new partnership commenced in October, supporting safe vessel and barge movements within Terminal Umum Tanjung Pakis – Pelabuhan Brondong.

EJMT, a joint venture between ICTSI and East Log Holdings, an Indonesian company specializing in offshore oil and gas supply bases, is an international gateway designed to support the thriving economies of Lamongan, Tuban and Central Java through the handling of containerized, breakbulk and project cargo.

Located in Lamongan Regency 60 kilometers west of Surabaya City, the multipurpose facility sits within the 80-hectare Lamongan Shorebase complex, which supports Indonesia’s specialized offshore oil and gas industry.