Humanitarian heart without boundaries

Hebrews 13:16 encourages believers to “do good and share with others,” something which the Iglesia ni Cristo (INC) embodies through an unwavering commitment to humanitarian aid through the years, including presently aiding the many victims of super typhoon “Kristine” from the Bicol Region and the province of Batangas.
When another strong typhoon, “Carina,” battered Marikina City, leaving devastation in its wake, the INC was among the first organizations on the ground, swiftly mobilizing its resources to assist those in dire need. This after the torrential rains on 24 July transformed streets into rivers, inundating homes and displacing thousands.
In response, INC launched its “Worldwide Lingap sa Mamamayan” initiative, distributing thousands of relief packages to evacuation centers and low-lying areas. Bro. Ronald Capunitan, the second administrator of INC Metro Manila East, highlighted the group’s immediate action, stating, “We are here to serve everyone, regardless of their background.”
The organization went beyond providing food packs; members also served hot meals to both church members and nonmembers, reflecting a commitment to community solidarity. Marikina was one of the hardest-hit regions in the National Capital Region, where the storm claimed at least 14 lives and affected over a million people.
At the heart of INC’s humanitarian ef forts is the Felix Y. Manalo (FYM) Foundation Inc., the group’s nonprofit arm dedicated to relief and development. With a mission rooted in the teachings of compassion and service, the foundation prioritizes education, health, environmental awareness and socioeconomic wellbeing both locally and internationally.
Since its inception, the FYM Foundation has organized relief ef forts that date back to 1952, starting with medical and dental missions in Quiapo, Manila. Its formal registration in the Philippines in 2011 and in the United States in 2012 has further expanded its reach, enabling participation in search and rescue operations during disasters.
The foundation’s resilience was notably tested in the af termath of typhoon “Yolanda” (Haiyan) in 2013, the most catastrophic storm in Philippine history. INC provided crucial aid to Tacloban City, where thousands perished. It has since then implemented long-term recovery projects, including housing and livelihood support for families affected by the disaster.
FYM Foundation’s outreach also extends to Indigenous communities, with housing projects for the Aeta in Camarines Norte, the Blaan in South Cotabato and the T’boli in Lake Sebu. Their commitment knows no borders, with initiatives that have reached victims of Hurricane Sandy in the United States, earthquake survivors in Kumamoto, Japan, and those in need in the favelas of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Food aid has also been distributed in various African nations, including Kenya, Malawi, South Africa and Lesotho.
Further demonstrating their dedication to inclusivity, the foundation supports persons with disabilities, providing employment opportunities and training programs. The Yakap Orphanage in Ciudad de Victoria, Bulacan, was established to offer care and support for orphaned children.
Under the guidance of its executive minister, Ka Eduardo Manalo, INC’s humanitarian efforts continue to flourish. During a recent service, he reminded congregants of their divine strength, saying, “The characteristic we, brethren, possess is that we have God. He will not allow us to face trials that we cannot overcome. So, if you are currently experiencing the weight of a trial, just approach God. Remind Him that you are His servant.”
The Iglesia ni Cristo’s actions speak volumes about its mission to serve humanity, turning faith into tangible support for those facing life’s storms. As they continue to embody the essence of sharing and caring, their work resonates far beyond the church, fostering hope and healing in communities across the globe.