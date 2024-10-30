HERE COMES CHITO: Loyzaga challenges Tolentino for POC presidency

The stage is set: It’s Joaquin “Chito” Loyzaga versus Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino for the presidency of the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC).

After careful deliberations and consultations with various stakeholders, Loyzaga formally decided to throw his hat into the POC political arena to challenge Tolentino for the presidency in the elections on 29 November.

Loyzaga filed his certificate of candidacy on Wednesday, saying that he wants the POC leadership to have a collaborative approach with various stakeholders like the national sports associations, Philippine Sports Commission, corporate sponsors, athletes, coaches, and team officials.

The 66-year-old Loyzaga is very much qualified for the position.

His father, the late Carlos Loyzaga, is regarded as the greatest basketball player ever after leading the Filipinos to a gold medal in the 1954 World Championship in Rio de Janeiro with four titles in the Asian Games.

Loyzaga was also part of the well-loved Barangay Ginebra squad bannered by Sonny “Robert” Jaworski in the late 1980s and early 1990s and served as commissioner and executive director of the Philippine Sports Commission under chairman Ricardo “Richie” Garcia from 2010 to 2012.

After his stint in the government, he joined National University as athletic director before becoming the commissioner of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines.

He is currently the auditor of the POC and president of the Philippine Amateur Baseball Association.

“As the sports community continues to grow and evolve, the need for a cohesive and forward-thinking POC has never been more crucial,” Loyzaga said.

“Our goal is to build an organization that empowers our athletes, supports our coaches, and collaborates openly with stakeholders to achieve excellence.”

Joining Loyzaga’s slate are Al Panlilio of basketball as first vice president, Robert Bachmann of squash as second vice president, Dr. Raul Canlas of surfing as treasurer and Rod Roque of weightlifting as auditor.

Meanwhile, Peter Miguel of archery, Charlie Ho of netball, Rommel Miranda of kurash, Derek Ramsay of gymnastics, and Steven Virata of equestrian are seeking seats in the executive council of Loyzaga under the slogan “Together for Excellence: A Peaceful, Inclusive, and Transparent POC for All.”

Interestingly, Panlilio and Canlas are also part of the ticket of Tolentino, making them cinch to secure spots in the executive council.

But the battle will not be easy for Loyzaga and his group.

Tolentino, a former congressman and Tagaytay City mayor, is considered as a political juggernaut as he was at the helm when the country won its first Olympic gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics followed by a historic two-gold medal performance in the Paris Summer Games on top of impressive finishes in the 19th Asian Games in China and the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

Sideliners also believe that majority of the 59-man POC general assembly will be voting for Tolentino since he has been in power since 2019.

Still, Loyzaga refused to lose hope.

“I am committed to fostering an atmosphere where inclusivity and unity guide our path forward,” said Loyzaga, who is no longer stranger to being an underdog.

“I believe that a united and transparent POC will best serve our athletes, coaches, sports officials, and the entire Philippine sports community.”