HD Spikers rip Master Butchers

Cignal bounced back from its five-set defeat to Savouge with a commanding performance against Martelli Meats, clinching an easy 25-10, 25-15, 25-12 victory in the Spikers’ Turf Invitational Conference preliminaries at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig on Wednesday.

Driven by a need to restore their dominance, the HD Spikers showcased superior technique, experience and depth, overpowering the Master Butchers at every turn and reminding fans why they are the reigning Open Conference champions.

The HD Spikers relied on a well-balanced attack led by JM Ronquillo, who tallied nine points after struggling in the previous game. Ronquillo, who also added four excellent digs, expressed his determination to bounce back.

With their highly cohesive and seasoned lineup, Cignal excelled in all aspects of the game, overshadowing the relatively less-experienced Martelli Meats side in every statistical category — attacks, blocks and overall defense.

The HD Spikers set the tone early with aggressive play and precise blocking while capitalizing on their rivals’ erratic plays, seizing control from the outset of each set and building insurmountable leads. This dominant performance underscored the disparity in manpower and experience between the two squads, as Martelli Meats struggled to keep pace with Cignal’s relentless pressure.

The victory improved Cignal’s record to 2-1, placing them in solo fourth behind joint leaders Savouge and DN Steel-FEU (3-0) and Criss Cross (2-0).