Guiding light from above

In nineteen hundred thirteen, a spark ignited, Felix Y. Manalo, with a vision, so excited. Amidst the shadows of doubt and discontent, He sought a path, a message heaven-sent.

Raised in the fold of Catholic embrace, He wandered through doctrines, seeking his place. From Protestant teachings to a divine call, To restore the Church, he would give it his all.

With faith unwavering, he faced the strife, Opposition loomed, challenging his life. The Trinity rejected, papal power denied, Yet still, through the darkness, the INC would rise.

Post-war Philippines, a land torn and bruised, In search of salvation, many souls were enthused. Hope bloomed in the hearts of the weary and worn, As congregations blossomed, new life was born.

From Manila's embrace to the shores far and wide, The message of Christ became a powerful tide. Under Eraño’s guidance, the mission would grow, Spreading love and support wherever they'd go.

Today, as we gather, let us lift our cheer, For Ka Eduardo Manalo, whose vision is clear. Celebrating sixty-nine years of his grace, The INC flourishes, a beacon in place.

With strong leadership, he steers the great ship, Witnessing growth as it makes its grand trip. From local outreach to global embrace, He nurtures the mission, steadfast in faith’s race.

In Alaska’s cold and in Taladong’s school, Care packages offered, a community’s tool. "Adopt-A-Highway," a pledge to the land, Social welfare projects, a helping hand.

With purpose and passion, they rise to the call, In unity and love, they stand strong for all. With millions united, they light up the way, In the fabric of society, their hope leads the day.

"Lingap Buhay," a charity drive, One of the largest, where compassion thrives. From humble beginnings, this movement now stands, A testament to faith, woven through countless hands.

As the 21st century calls with its trials and grace, The Iglesia ni Cristo continues to embrace. With resilience and strength, navigate storms, Their legacy enduring, a warm light that guides.