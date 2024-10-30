Go clarifies Duterte’s stance: Pursue ninja cops, protect innocent

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go reaffirmed former President Rodrigo Duterte’s stance against "ninja cops"—police officers involved in illegal activities, particularly within the drug trade.

During a Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on Monday, Go clarified that Duterte’s directives consistently aimed to address corruption in law enforcement while safeguarding innocent lives.

Go reminded the committee of Duterte’s early tenure as president, during which he doubled police salaries to encourage integrity within the force. However, despite these financial incentives, some officers continued engaging in corrupt practices.

Go asserted that Duterte’s fury over police misconduct, especially among those in league with drug syndicates, was well-known.

He added that Duterte never gave any orders to kill innocents, clarifying that the former president’s ire was directed at police officers abusing their power, not at civilian casualties nor alleged drug abusers.

“These ninja cops are deadly. Involved in a syndicate, involved in drugs. President Duterte said then that he did not order anyone to kill an innocent. He's angry and he wants—he said earlier—he didn't order anyone to kill an innocent; he's angry, and what he wants to hunt are these ninja cops,” he added.

Go addressed recent social media discussions about a spliced video clip that appeared to quote him endorsing a reward system for the anti-drug campaign.

He emphasized that this statement was taken out of context, originally referring to discussions about handling "ninja cops" after a Senate investigation.

“It's not a war on drugs. If you will watch the full video, I am not referring to the reward system in the war on drugs here. That's about the pursuit of the ninja cops,” Go clarified.

Morever, during the hearing, Go requested an update from the Internal Affairs Service of the Philippine National Police regarding disciplinary actions taken against "ninja cops." Go specifically asked Inspector General Atty. Brigido Dulay about the status of cases against police officers implicated in criminal conduct.