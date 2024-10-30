Former DOH chief hails TRO vs PhilHealth

A former Health secretary on Wednesday hailed the temporary restraining order (TRO) issued by the Supreme Court (SC) against the transfer of the remaining unused funds of the state-run Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) to the national treasury.

“As a former Head of the Health Department, I am deeply concerned about the state of public health in our country, but I am also hopeful following the Supreme Court's restraining order against the transfer of unused funds from PhilHealth to unprogrammed projects,” Dr. Jaime Galvez Tan, Former Department of Health head and current Board Member of HealthJustice Philippines, said.

“We commend this intervention, as the 89.9 billion pesos in unused PhilHealth funds should be directed toward alleviating the financial burdens faced by millions of Filipinos, particularly those struggling with noncommunicable diseases,” Tan added.

The SC issued the TRO on Tuesday, 29 October, after three of the four scheduled fund transfers had been made.

Out of the P89.9 billion ordered by the Department of Finance to be returned by the PhilHealth, P60 billion had been returned: P20 billion on 10 May, P10 billion 21 August, and P30 billion on 16 October.

The last tranche—worth P29.9 billion—was slated to be transferred in November.

“The transfer of these funds is not justifiable given the pressing issues surrounding noncommunicable diseases, which require urgent attention and resources,” Tan underscored.