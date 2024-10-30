Fil-Am Invitational: A celebration of talent

BAGUIO CITY — Focus will be on future stars when the Fil-Am Invitational holds its 74th edition from 26 November to 14 December at the Baguio Country Club and Camp John Hay Golf Club here.

Fil-Am co-chairman Jude Eustaquio said they will continue to carry out the mission of growing the game by discovering and polishing the stars of tomorrow in a two-week battle that features the best amateur golfers in the country.

So far, the Fil-Am had already listed 1,400 players from 260 teams in both the regular and senior divisions, making this edition one of the biggest and most exciting as the tourney heads for its diamond celebration next year.

Among the rising stars expected to make waves are Filipino-British sensation Enrique Dimayuga as well as the core of the squad that won the Putra Cup last July in Jet Hernandez, Miko Granada, Shinichi Suzuki and Zeus Sara.

The quintet will be donning the colors of reigning champion Southwoods, which is expected to face tough challenges from heavy contenders like Januarius Holdings and Eastridge in the regular division.

In fact, last year, Januarius Holdings was leading comfortably in the first three rounds but disaster struck as one of its players signed the wrong scorecard that gave the Southwoods a golden opportunity to win its ninth straight title.

In the seniors’ division, Luisita is fielding a near-intact lineup in its title-defense of the Fil division. Returning for another tour of duty are Abe Rosal, Benjie Sumulong, Chino Raymundo and Dan Cruz. The team’s newest member is Damasus Wong who will replace Rodel Mangulabnan.

But more than the competition itself, Eustaquio said the fact that amateur golfers get a chance to showcase their skills against the best in the country makes the Fil-Am truly special.

“For me, we are primed to really take off,” said Eustaquio, a former top-ranked junior golfer who saw action for the national team in the 2009 Southeast Asian Games.

He added that Fil-Am has been giving promising golfers an opportunity to develop, especially now that golf is in a “beautiful position of growth” with the rise of Filipino stars like US Girls Junior champion Rianne Malixi, two-time US Open Yuka Saso, Paris Olympics campaigners Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina, and PGA Tour veteran Rico Hoey.

“What I am saying is this: Yes, the Fil-Am Invitational has some semblance of opportunity involved in that growth,” said Eustaquio, adding that South Korean ace Tom Kim as well as professional bidders like Angelo Que, Juvic Pagunsan, Tony Lascuña and Jay Bayron also competed in the Fil-Am to underscore its rich history and tradition.

“We would like to foster that growth by getting more involved. I don’t see a single person not agreeing that Philippine golf is in a beautiful position of growth and we’ll continue to do so in the succeeding years.”

“It’s really exciting to be a junior player right now in the country and dream of making it big because there’s now an avenue for you to achieve it.”

Paolo Cagalingan of title sponsor Januarius Holdings agrees, saying that Fil-Am really lives up to its promise of providing excitement both on and off the course.

“The Fil-Am really lives up to its promise,” Cagalingan said, stressing that Fil-Am is not just all about serious competition but also about forging friendships and building camaraderie among amateur golfers for two solid weeks in the City of Pines.

“You’ll see the golfers from different levels able to watch and experience these top amateur players play the course. Golf is a big part of it, but for the golfers, it’s a different experience from the preparation from the games to the fellowship and everything in between.”

“That’s why it’s a great tournament.”