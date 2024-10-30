Figaro Coffee and Pepsi team up for Christmas raffle

This holiday season, Figaro Coffee Group and Pepsi Cola Philippines are hosting a Christmas Raffle Promo, giving customers the chance to win exciting prizes.

From 15 October to 31 December, 2024, customers who visit any participating Figaro Culinary Group branches (Angel’s Pizza, Tien Ma’s, and Koobideh Kebabs) and purchase food items with Pepsi Cola products will receive a raffle stub for every single receipt transaction.

“We are thrilled to partner with Pepsi for this Christmas Raffle Promo. It’s our way of thanking our loyal customers for their continued support, while also adding extra joy to their holiday celebrations,” said Mr. John Laderas, Brand Manager of Figaro Coffee Group.

How to Enter: