Figaro Coffee and Pepsi team up for Christmas raffle

This holiday season, Figaro Coffee Group and Pepsi Cola Philippines are hosting a Christmas Raffle Promo, giving customers the chance to win exciting prizes.
From 15 October to 31 December, 2024, customers who visit any participating Figaro Culinary Group branches (Angel’s Pizza, Tien Ma’s, and Koobideh Kebabs) and purchase food items with Pepsi Cola products will receive a raffle stub for every single receipt transaction.
“We are thrilled to partner with Pepsi for this Christmas Raffle Promo. It’s our way of thanking our loyal customers for their continued support, while also adding extra joy to their holiday celebrations,” said Mr. John Laderas, Brand Manager of Figaro Coffee Group.
How to Enter:
Visit a participating Figaro Culinary Group branch.
Purchase any food items with Pepsi Cola products.
Receive a raffle ticket for each single receipt transaction.
Complete the raffle coupon with your details and drop it in the designated box.
Prizes:
1 Grand Prize: iPhone 16 Pro Max 256 GB
2 Second Prizes: MacBook Air 13” with M2 Chip
3 Third Prizes: iPad Air 256 GB
4 Fourth Prizes: Apple Watch SE (40mm)
5 Fifth Prizes: AirPods 4
10 Consolation Prizes: Angel’s Pizza and Tien Ma’s gift certificates worth P5,000 each
Promo Duration:
15 October, 2024 - 31 December, 2024. The raffle draw will be held on 14 January, 2025, and winners will be announced on 28 January, 2025, through social media and direct notification.
Terms and Conditions:
Raffle entries must be submitted by 31 December, 2024, at 8:59 PM.
Each customer can only win once, and prizes are transferable but not convertible to cash.
Prize can be claimed at Figaro Coffee Group head office (3rd Floor, 33 Mayon St. Brgy. Malamig, Mandaluyong City). In case the winner is from outside Metro Manila, the winner may claim at the nearest branch as identified in the registered address.
In claiming prizes, winners should present: registered mail, winning claim stub and 1 valid ID. If claiming by representative, present registered mail, winning claim stub plus signed authorization letter and ID of representative
All employees of Figaro Coffee Group, their partners and affiliates including their relatives up to the second degree of consanguinity or affinity are disqualified from joining this promo.
Unclaimed prizes after 60 days from notification will be forfeited in favor of Figaro Coffee Group.
DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-203730 Series of 2024