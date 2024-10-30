SUBSCRIBE NOW
FACINATING INSIGHT INTO THE JAMBOREE OF LIGHTS HOLIDAY IN MAKATI

LOOK: Ayala Land commenced a media briefing on Wednesday, 30 October 2024, at the Society Lounge in Makati City, highlighting a beloved tradition of the Christmas season. With the festive season just around the corner, countless lights will be one of the radiant holiday journeys for every corner of Makati Central Business District, creating a radiant holiday atmosphere. Daily performances are also scheduled at the Ayala Triangle, featuring musical pieces by the Philippine Suzuki Youth.Orchestra.
Photos by Larry Cruz
Larry Cruz
Christmas
Makati City
Society Lounge

